LETTER: Elections have consequences

Is what is happening to America in 2021 new thinking? No. In 1966, Cloward and Piven, two Columbia University professors, published a strategy for “fundamental transformation” to a socialist state, and Saul Alinsky provided tactics in his 1971 primer, “Rules for Radicals,” the bible for community organizers. Cloward, Piven and Alinsky were very radical back then, but would be considered mainstream progressive today. Here’s a summary of Cloward and Piven’s eight-point strategy:
1. Healthcare: Control healthcare and you control the people.
2. Poverty: Increase the poverty level…poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them to live.
3. Debt: Increase debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes, and this will produce more poverty.
4. Gun Control: Remove the ability of people to defend themselves from the Government. That way you will be able to produce a police state.
5. Welfare: Take control of every aspect of people’s lives (food, housing and income).
6. Education: Take control of what people read and listen to. Take control of what the children learn in school.
7. Religion: Remove the belief in God from the Government and schools.
8. Class Warfare: Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to take (tax) the wealthy with the support of the poor.
Add “climate change” for control of the economy, “internationalism” to diminish American sovereignty, LGBTQ+, “white supremacy” and unlimited abortion and you describe the 2020 Democratic Party platform, now being emotionally rushed through Congress with claims of “equity,” “equality,” “common sense” and “justice,” but absent any bipartisanship.
Who wins? Russia resumes its gas pipeline to control European energy supply. With sanctions removed, Iran sees money flowing again to fund terrorism. Sensing weakness, North Korea is again threatening. China looks forward to territorial expansion as Democrats substitute “green” for defense. Latin American gangs and international cartels see an explosion of human trafficking revenue.
Losers are Canada, Europeans’ growing dependence on Putin, Middle Eastern allies facing a resurgent Iran, Asian allies, Hong Kong and Taiwan threatened by China. Mexican, Guatemalan, Honduran, and El Salvadoran governments must fight refunded cartels. Traditional Americans losing constitutional rights to cancel culture. Future generations facing financial collapse.
Elections do have consequences. Cloward and Piven’s dream is almost fulfilled.