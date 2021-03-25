LETTER: Elections have consequences

Is what is happening to America in 2021 new thinking? No. In 1966, Cloward and Piven, two Columbia University professors, published a strategy for “fundamental transformation” to a socialist state, and Saul Alinsky provided tactics in his 1971 primer, “Rules for Radicals,” the bible for community organizers. Cloward, Piven and Alinsky were very radical back then, but would be considered mainstream progressive today. Here’s a summary of Cloward and Piven’s eight-point strategy:

1. Healthcare: Control healthcare and you control the people.

2. Poverty: Increase the poverty level…poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them to live.

3. Debt: Increase debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes, and this will produce more poverty.

4. Gun Control: Remove the ability of people to defend themselves from the Government. That way you will be able to produce a police state.

5. Welfare: Take control of every aspect of people’s lives (food, housing and income).

6. Education: Take control of what people read and listen to. Take control of what the children learn in school.