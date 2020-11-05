LETTER: Don’t get burned buying firewood

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) advises consumers to measure deliveries of firewood to ensure they receive the full value of their purchase. To ensure accuracy, consumers should purchase bulk deliveries of firewood for home heating by the cord, which is

128 cubic feet of firewood. Virginia law prohibits sellers from using terms such as “face cord,” “rack” or “pile” when advertising, offering for sale or selling wood for use as fuel.

A full cord of firewood, when stacked in a compact line or row, with individual pieces touching and parallel to each other, would be a pile that measures:

4 feet wide, 4 feet high and 8 feet long (4 x 4 x 8 = 128)

or

2 feet wide, 4 feet high and 16 feet long (2 x 4 x 16 = 128)

No matter how the wood is stacked, the width times the height, times the length should equal 128 cubic feet. If the buyer visually inspects a truckload of wood and agrees to a selling price for that load, the term “truckload” may be used.