LETTER: Devory’s level-headedness needed on SB

To my Midway neighbors, this upcoming election is extremely important. We have a seat on our school board up for election, the outcome of which will affect so many of us on a daily basis. So, I ask that you remember that school board positions are not party-based, but (we do) rely on its members to represent the entire district of students, staff and administrators. It is a huge undertaking, and anyone willing to step up in the current climate should be commended. That being said:
- If you want someone who has children in our public school system, vote for JM Devory.
- If you want a level-headed approach to the problems our school system faces on a daily basis, vote for JM Devory.
- If you want someone who will follow the law, vote for JM Devory.
- If you want someone who supports our Superintendent, administrators, staff and students in voice and in action, vote for JM Devory.
- If you want to continue to keep our children safe and healthy, vote for JM Devory.
- If you want to continue to minimize the number of children quarantined after a positive (COVID-19) case within their school, vote for JM Devory.
- If you do not want to give credence to the loud, threatening, conspiracy theory-wielding and disgraceful voices that have made themselves heard at recent school board meetings, vote for JM Devory.
M. Williams
Ruckersville