LETTER: Devory’s level-headedness needed on SB

To my Midway neighbors, this upcoming election is extremely important. We have a seat on our school board up for election, the outcome of which will affect so many of us on a daily basis. So, I ask that you remember that school board positions are not party-based, but (we do) rely on its members to represent the entire district of students, staff and administrators. It is a huge undertaking, and anyone willing to step up in the current climate should be commended. That being said: