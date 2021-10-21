LETTER: Devory has service needed for board

The Greene County Record posed the same eight questions to this year’s candidates for the school board of the Greene County Public Schools from the Midway Precinct. Two of the candidates, Jean-Marie Devory and Gregory Pumphrey, provided answers to the questions which the paper published in early September. After reading their responses, I conclude that Ms. Devory is best prepared for the challenging tasks that await the next board member from Midway. I will vote for her and I urge all Midway voters to do the same.

Ms, Devory’s responses convinced me that her nine years of service on a variety of school committees has equipped her to understand and address the many academic and administrative issues that students, teachers, administrators and parents continue to face. In particular, I believe Ms. Devory’s service on the GCPS Return to Learn Committee during the height of the Pandemic in 2020 will make her invaluable as a school board member. In that role, she gained first-hand experience into how the rights and responsibilities of parents, students, teachers and administrators must be acknowledged and preserved at any time—but especially during a health crisis. Let’s give her the opportunity to put that experience to continued use for the community’s common good as the Greene County School Board member from Midway.