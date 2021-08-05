LETTER: Development in Ruckersville

I would like to address the recent Board of Supervisors meeting held July 27. In this meeting, Fried Companies Inc. requested permission to build a joint business park and residential area. However, the builder was not able to commit to which businesses would fill the complex. The only real commitment it offered was they would build townhomes, with the majority of these homes being one- and two-bedroom homes.

During the lengthy presentation, the representative continuously pointed out that their goal was to promote a Farmer’s Market and pavilion. Stanardsville resident Don Parameter, with Stanardsville Area Revitalization, or STAR, spoke on the project, saying he felt that this was a good project. However, he also went on to remind the Fried Company that STAR had invested more than $1 million constructing an entertainment pavilion and Farmer’s Market in Stanardsville.

Paige Roberts said Sheriff Steve Smith stated to her that the project will have a major impact on our public safety. Many residents who spoke on the project, for or against, all shared the same concern.

Greene County Attorney Tom Lachney stated the whole purpose of the Planned Unit Development (PUD) zoning was it offered the county the opportunity to plan the details of a project as specifically as possible.

His concerns included: