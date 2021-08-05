LETTER: Development in Ruckersville

I would like to address the recent Board of Supervisors meeting held July 27. In this meeting, Fried Companies Inc. requested permission to build a joint business park and residential area. However, the builder was not able to commit to which businesses would fill the complex. The only real commitment it offered was they would build townhomes, with the majority of these homes being one- and two-bedroom homes.
During the lengthy presentation, the representative continuously pointed out that their goal was to promote a Farmer’s Market and pavilion. Stanardsville resident Don Parameter, with Stanardsville Area Revitalization, or STAR, spoke on the project, saying he felt that this was a good project. However, he also went on to remind the Fried Company that STAR had invested more than $1 million constructing an entertainment pavilion and Farmer’s Market in Stanardsville.
Paige Roberts said Sheriff Steve Smith stated to her that the project will have a major impact on our public safety. Many residents who spoke on the project, for or against, all shared the same concern.
Greene County Attorney Tom Lachney stated the whole purpose of the Planned Unit Development (PUD) zoning was it offered the county the opportunity to plan the details of a project as specifically as possible.
His concerns included:
In proffer one there was no commitment to maintaining flexibility to build a 40,000-square-foot building and allow the developer to build 138 townhomes and without a definite construction of commercial. As well, in his opinion, Lachney said the proffers left open that if the developer built stacked townhomes it would be about 70% of the total residential planned and there was not a strong enough proffer to build commercial.
The proffers do not clearly state the type of materials.
Lachney felt none of the photos or the concept plan would be enforceable as a proffer.
Mr. Bill Martin, Board of Supervisors chairman and Stanardsville supervisor, pointed out that the county could have to come up with over $1 million to support signaling and building of the Route 670 Connector Road that Virginia Department of Transportation has a budget shortfall for. The developer included in its plan some funding toward that build of the connector road.
Mr. Martin went on to say that landowners had the right to petition the board for rezoning of their land. He also stated that growth is coming. Our county has shrunk the growth area in its comprehensive plan to limit growth beyond Tractor Supply, except in the town Stanardsville.
Mr. Martin went on to say that he felt the proffers were not in order and had to agree with the county attorney to rework them. Our board asked that the proffers be revised and presented to our board before what was set as another board meeting to hear from the Fried Company again for a vote on the project.
At that time Lisa Hawkins – Legal Counsel for applicants – became very hostile with our Board of Supervisors and began slamming her hand on the podium, raising her voice and in my opium speaking to our board very disrespectfully. Members of the Fried team spoke out requesting the board vote in their favor.
Our Board of Supervisors continued to support the county attorney and agreed that they would defer voting on this project at its Aug. 10 if the proffers were revised.
I left this meeting with sincere concerns for our county and feeling much like the Fried Company was pressuring our board to vote yes without sharing information. I also heard in this meeting the importance of the comprehensive plan. I would like to ask the citizens of Greene County a question-
Do you feel that a large manufacturing plant is a right solution to U.S. Route 29, as this project may have included?
Many have pointed out that they do not care for the visual that they see driving into the county. Would a manufacturing plant be a good visual? Not to mention the increased traffic we will be experiencing. I encourage each person to please review the video of the past Board of Supervisors meeting and to reach out to your council members with your concerns and questions.
Greene prides itself on its rural nature; once it is taken away it will never be recovered.
Amy Hollis
Ruckersville