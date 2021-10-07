LETTER: Deane has experience for BOS

Greene County cannot simply turn over the water and sewer system to a new manager without understanding why decades of funding Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) failed to produce a system that works now and for the future. Remedial estimates are $19 million is required now in Stanardsville alone. The Board of Supervisors (BOS) has the job of providing competent administration oversight as it struggles to accomplish this difficult task for which it has no experience. Similarly, Greene is standing up its own emergency medical service (EMS), a new public communication system and needs to strengthen the fire departments, all as it faces the need for new school buildings with significant population growth along the Ruckersville corridor. The experience of virtual learning this past year brings focus on the need to modernize broadband coverage. These major challenges arise within significant financial constraints, all in addition to regular county business.
This requires election of a new supervisor with the background and skill package to be able to very quickly become an effective member of the BOS—the body that sets priorities, actually oversees the administration performance, responds to citizen needs and has a long view. What is needed is a person with solid business management experience; someone who already understands making complex decisions and priority setting while building and managing major projects. Tina Deane is such a person, having successfully grown a large company from scratch right here in Greene County, working with all aspects of government. Ms. Deane has more than a decade of experience leading in responsible positions with the Rescue Squad and its interfaces with other EMS system members, as well as with the Tourism Council’s guiding growth of Greene’s fastest growing business group. She will be a valuable and effective member of the BOS immediately on taking office.