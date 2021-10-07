LETTER: Deane has experience for BOS

Greene County cannot simply turn over the water and sewer system to a new manager without understanding why decades of funding Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) failed to produce a system that works now and for the future. Remedial estimates are $19 million is required now in Stanardsville alone. The Board of Supervisors (BOS) has the job of providing competent administration oversight as it struggles to accomplish this difficult task for which it has no experience. Similarly, Greene is standing up its own emergency medical service (EMS), a new public communication system and needs to strengthen the fire departments, all as it faces the need for new school buildings with significant population growth along the Ruckersville corridor. The experience of virtual learning this past year brings focus on the need to modernize broadband coverage. These major challenges arise within significant financial constraints, all in addition to regular county business.