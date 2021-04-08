LETTER: Creative Press owner says thank you

My family and I would like to thank all of my supportive customers in Greene and the surrounding counties, especially for your business and friendship. As of Feb. 21, I have chosen another career and will no longer be with the new company, but I will still be strong with the Toy Drive and community relations as acting president.

Just as a reminder, all of our customer files and designs are still available for service. Please call (434) 985-3493. The same phone number will send you to the new owners under the new name: Creative Press by Xpress. The new location is on U.S. Route 29 north next to Flaherty and Sauls Dentistry. Go see them and introduce yourself and see the new expansion line of digital large format blueprint and copiers along with embroidery and apparel screen printing service.