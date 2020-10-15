LETTER: Contradictions to Good’s record on law & order

Republican candidate for the 5th Congressional District Bob Good poses as a “law-and-order” candidate. His record says otherwise. While on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, Good voted on a budget that cut funding for the sheriff’s department. That’s why two former Campbell County sheriffs, Steve Hutcherson and Buddy Maxey, are backing Good’s Democratic opponent, Dr. Cameron Webb. Former Fluvanna County Sheriff Ryant Washington and Albemarle County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley also publicly support Webb.

Bob Good’s finances cast doubt on his regard for ethics and the law. Recently, Good filed an amended federal financial disclosure because he had failed to report assets and unearned income up to $1.6 million and loans of up to $130,000 when he filed to run for Congress. His stock holdings include two companies with business before the Campbell County Board of Supervisors when he was on the board. He voted for a tax break for one of them. At that time, Good failed to disclose itemized assets as required by Virginia law.

Good, who worked in the financial industry for 17 years, blamed the failure to disclose the assets on his staff.