LETTER: Congratulations to Republicans for hard work

The support and belief in our BIG TENT PARTY was heard, seen and felt. Having said that, there is no better feeling in the world than telling my mixed-race daughters that they can be whatever they put their minds to. This election cycle was an indicator that common sense and decency will always win, which brings me to Mr. Glenn Youngkin, our governor-elect. He ran on his faith, his integrity and his passion to get Virginia out of the ditch. He took the blows, the hits and the nastiness with grace. He kept his promise to help the rest of those running with him down ticket. An unknown yet highly successful businessman that many doubted in the beginning went from newcomer to being touted as presidential material.