LETTER: Cheers to the Beer Wizard

Naturally I was excited over two years ago when I heard that a local brewer was opening an actual brewpub right in our own Ruckersville…. But I had no idea what I was in for.

Does Octonia Stone Brew Works offer the warm friendliness, the relaxed pace and intimate atmosphere of a true old world pub? Definitely- even the British patrons say so- and that alone makes it a gem of Greene County. But what you don’t expect walking in is that the pub- due to its vertical firehouse roots- is larger on the inside than the out, like some stationary Tardis dedicated to elbow bending.

Then you segue to the bar, nod to the two Godzillas statues standing watch there (rubber suit and CGI eras), and see a beautifully carved fireplace mantle mounted on the wall providing shelter for 14 handcrafted tap handles (Noon Whistle Pottery), all dispensing unique, bold, complex and even experimental brews (and seltzers). Add to that the available mixtures and mods such as Shandies, Black-and-Tans, Randal-flavorings and more, and you are left with a dizzying menu of flavors and beer experiences from one end of the taste spectrum to the other, most not available anywhere else. And the Wizard of Beer behind it all, Jeff Hittinger, rolls out new lagers or ales every week. And considering that he is the brew master, bartender, tavern keeper and morale officer all rolled into one, that is nothing short of astounding. Ask to see his three-dimensional brewing operation that only an alchemical mage of the highest order could possibly navigate, and you will see what I mean.

And this is why the Octonia Stone Brew Works, located on the SE corner of the Route 29 & 33 intersection in the heart of Ruckersville and taking its name from one of the oldest (300 years) historical landmarks of Greene County, has garnered a passionate following of dedicated beer enthusiasts both locally and among those traveling regularly up and down the 29 corridor. If you are a craft beer lover and have not yet stepped foot into the Octonia Stone, I rather envy you and the delightful surprise that lies ahead. Fortunately, the next time that I make my weekly sojourn to his pub, Jeff will have something completely new for me to taste as well. And I will also most likely be delightfully surprised.

Patrick Moctezuma

Ruckersville