LETTER: Center concerned about Delta-8 THC

No one ever said life was fair—or easy. The Class of 2021 might know that better than most. When Gov. Ralph Northam shuttered schools on March 13, 2020 (Friday the 13th), everyone thought it would be for only two weeks and everything would get back to normal. The coronavirus pandemic had other plans. Schools in Virginia did not reopen in spring 2020 and schools turned on a dime to create virtual curriculums for its students.