LETTER: Candidate stance is important

When asked on Facebook what political party she belongs to, Jean-Marie Devory refuses to answer. She has stated that being a member of the school board is a nonpartisan position, but she makes it clear on Twitter that she is highly political and partisan. Her Twitter profile comments try to put CRT (Critical Race Theory) in a positive light. According to a comment that she left on Twitter, she believes that half of the country is a disgrace and that people who disagree with her politics are domestic enemies and enemies of the state. She is outright rude, condescending and uses vulgar language on social media.