LETTER: Candidate stance is important

I am writing as a parent concerned about the views of a candidate in the upcoming Greene County School Board election.
When asked on Facebook what political party she belongs to, Jean-Marie Devory refuses to answer. She has stated that being a member of the school board is a nonpartisan position, but she makes it clear on Twitter that she is highly political and partisan. Her Twitter profile comments try to put CRT (Critical Race Theory) in a positive light. According to a comment that she left on Twitter, she believes that half of the country is a disgrace and that people who disagree with her politics are domestic enemies and enemies of the state. She is outright rude, condescending and uses vulgar language on social media.
Across our country, radicals are coercing vaccines on teachers, children and school employees.
Greene needs school board members that stand for freedom of choice.
Greene needs school board members who can answer tough questions, not hide their political party.
D. Nankivell
Ruckersville