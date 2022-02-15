LETTER: Cancel the water reservoir project

With the departure of Bill Martin, the arrival of newcomer Abbey Heflin and the Jan. 11 vote to make Marie Durrer Chairperson of the Greene County Board of Supervisors (BOS), perhaps these initial months of 2022 are as good a time as any for the BOS to reconsider the unfolding saga of ‘The White Run Reservoir Water Impoundment Project’ (for convenience, to be referred to hereafter as ‘The Project’).

According to county documents and articles in the Daily Progress and the Greene County Record, The Project, first proposed in 2000, was designed to upgrade and expand the county’s water and sewer infrastructure—and by so doing, enable the county to cope with any severe drought. [1]

Some observers, burdened (if that’s the right word) with a more cynical mindset, noted that (purely by coincidence) The Project would have aided efforts by the Charlottesville firm Fried Companies to build the ‘Rapidan Center’ development in the county. This because in 2000, the existing water and sewer infrastructure was regarded as being inadequate for the Fried Companies’ ambitions. [2]

The centerpieces of The Project have been construction of the White Run reservoir on Dairy Road in Ruckersville and a water plant necessary to treat the ‘raw’ reservoir water before its distribution to county residents. [3](source)

Back in the early 2000s, The Project was estimated to cost slightly over $25 million; this since has ballooned to between $45 to $65 million, and as of 2020, county administrator Mark Taylor continued to subscribe to this estimate. The reservoir portion alone is estimated to cost $35 million. [4,5](source)

Exactly how much money the county has borrowed to date for The Project is unclear. According to Tracy J. Morris, the county’s Deputy County Administrator/Finance Director, as of September 2020 the county had $22.4 million in outstanding water debt and $9.7 million in sewer debt. Presumably the $3 million spent to acquire land on Dairy Road for the White Run reservoir is bundled into the $22.4 million figure. [6](source)

At its Jan. 25, 2022, meeting, the BOS received an audit/financial report from Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates, PLLC, which listed a County debt of over $73 million as of the end of fiscal year (FY) 2021. [7] Trying to figure out how much of this sum consists of water and sewer debt is difficult. There is $15,043,407 in debt associated with water and sewer ‘Revenue Bonds’ listed in the report, but how these figures relate to the $22.4 million already borrowed for The Project is unclear. [8]

Also perplexing are the expenditures listed in the FY21 Financial Report of $15,000 for the ‘reservoir’, $46,715 for the ‘water plant’, and $11,445 for the ‘sewer project’; to my knowledge, at least two of these structures haven’t even been built yet. [9]

What is known is that the county is paying interest on at least the $22.4 million water-associated debt (whether it is paying interest on the $9.7 million sewer debt is unclear). To pay this interest, since early 2015 the county has insisted that the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) collect a monthly ‘facilities fee’ from the approximately one-third of county residents who obtain their water from that agency. [10]

The ongoing drama of the abolition of the facilities fee in July 2020; the ensuing lawsuits filed against the RSA by former BOS Chair Bill Martin and Mark Taylor; the likely reinstatement of the facilities fee in February 2022; and what will happen to the water and sewer fees levied on residents if, and when, the county severs its membership in the RSA, certainly will influence the future of The Project.

However, at this point in the saga, it is abundantly clear that continuation of The Project is not justifiable, because the true impetus for its existence, to assist developers, is no longer valid.

Indeed, the past 22 years have demonstrated that developers are enjoying an impressive era of profitability in Greene County without the benefit of the White Run reservoir. For example, the Rapidan Center, now rechristened ‘The Village at Terrace Greene’, was granted a rezoning request by the BOS on Aug. 10, 2021, and is scheduled to begin construction this year. [11](source)

The Village at Terrace Greene joins an additional 1,800 units that, to date, have been completed or are in development. Joining these units are the 600 houses approved for construction in the ‘Woodpark’ subdivision that will adjoin Route 33 at Hancock Drive, making for a grand total of at least 2,400 new units approved for construction in the county. [12]

Along with recognition that developers are doing just fine with building 2,400 units in Greene County without The Project, the BOS also should recognize that the U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 7% in December 2021, the fastest rate of increase since 1982. The price for a gallon of gas is 49.6 % more than it was a year ago, as are the costs of meats, poultry and fish (12.6 %), men’s and boys’ apparel (7.8 %), electricity (6.3 %) and tools, hardware and outdoor supplies (7.2 %). [13]

These are strained economic times for county residents, with federal officials uncertain as to when any sort of recovery, and a reduction in inflation, will take place. Can increases in the monthly water bills for those residents who are served by the RSA be justified in such a troubling economic climate?

The BOS needs to acknowledge that The White Run reservoir project has saddled the county with a sizeable financial burden. Not only will county residents have to pay interest on existing loans, but it is likely that the future loans that are necessary to complete The Project will bring with them additional financial obligations, obligations that the county’s planned revenue is poorly positioned to address.

It is past time for the BOS to cancel The Project. This will not free residents from paying for the $22.4 million loan and associated interest incurred by previous county administrations. But it will free residents from having to fund future installments on a public works boondoggle that, after the passage of 22 years, still has not excavated a single shovelful of dirt for the White Run reservoir.

James Higgins

Barboursville

Additional sources:

[1] Greene County Public Information Meeting, White Run Reservoir Project presentation, July 13, 2017

[2] Letter from Tim Clemons, General Manager RSA, to Greene County RSA customers, received September 9, 2021

[3] ‘Greene County Water Supply and the White Run Reservoir Project’, white paper dated January 17, 2018, and ‘Water and Wastewater Project Overview’, presentation dated March 8, 2016, available at https://www.greenecountyva.gov/government/depts/administration/white-run-reservoir-water-impoundment-project

[4] Greene County Public Information Meeting, White Run Reservoir Project presentation, July 13, 2017

[5] ‘Greene County water plan outlines proposed reservoir’, Greene County Record, August 5, 2020

[6] Tracy J. Morris, the county’s Deputy County Administrator / Finance Director, quoted in the article ‘Now is the time to construct: Planning for water project has been ongoing for 20+ years’, Greene County Record, September 17, 2020

[7] County of Greene Financial Report Year Ended June 30, 2021, Note 5: ‘Long-Term Obligations’, page 31

[8] Ibid, ‘Total Revenue Bonds’ entry, page 36

[9] Ibid, ‘Expenditures’ table, ‘Capital Projects’ heading, ‘actual’ column, page 101

[10] In the rather arcane language of the water industry, the fee is levied on the ‘equivalent dwelling unit’, or EDU, which equates to a single-family house, or a dwelling that uses 200 gallons of water per day

[11] ‘Ruckersville town center project OK’d’, Greene County Record, August 23, 2021

[12] Staff presentation to the Greene County Board of Supervisors, ‘Rezoning Application RZ#21-003’, for Woodpark, LLC c/o Fried Companies, Dean Collier, LLC c/o Fried Companies, December 14, 2021, pages 2 and 5-6.

[13] ‘December prices rise 7 percent compared with a year ago, as 2021 inflation reaches highest in 40 years’, The Washington Post, January 12, 2022