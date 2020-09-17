LETTER: Can we afford another Trump presidency

Our president, Mr. Trump, has fired more of his staff than any other president in our history. Does he have trouble getting along with people (i.e. his three wives)?

Our air is becoming more polluted daily—affecting the climate, eventually our ability to breathe. Yet, President Trump is allowing factories to dump waste into the rivers and blow waste into the air, while formerly this was forbidden and monthly check-ups were made to make sure this wasn’t happening.

Children of refugees, waiting to be allowed into the United States were taken away from their parents and confined in a separate building. This traumatic experience could and would damage their minds for life. The members of Congress voted against building a wall at our southern border, the cost estimated being $6 billion. Mr. Trump went ahead and built it regardless of our “no” vote.

Farmers are experiencing great difficulty getting their crops to market as their cheap help from immigrants is no longer allowed in. Apparently people of our country refuse to work for the cheap wage. The result will probably be higher food prices.

Mr. Trump’s businesses, I understand, filed bankruptcy six times where workers didn’t get paid while Mr. Trump became richer.