LETTER: Bob Good has an agenda, does Webb?

The contrast could not have been more vivid when Republican Bob Good and Democrat Dr. Cameron Webb discussed their congressional aspirations during the Senior Statesmen of Virginia Forum on Sept. 9. Perhaps there will be more candidate forums, but, in my opinion, the first one vividly set the stage showcasing the difference between the two candidates. For those who missed the forum, it can be heard on the Senior Statesmen of Virginia website at seniorstatesmen.org.

During the forum, Bob Good stated his substantive positions and clearly aligned them with his party’s agenda. Without hesitancy, Good embraced and pledged support for President Donald Trump’s America First agenda, the Trump economy, Trump’s energy independence policy and Trump’s immigration policy. In addition, Good also pledged his strong support for law enforcement, the Second Amendment, education choice, broadband expansion and market-driven health care, which protects those with pre-existing conditions. There is no doubt where Good stands on important election issues … with Republicans and President Trump.