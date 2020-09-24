LETTER: Bob Good has an agenda, does Webb?

The contrast could not have been more vivid when Republican Bob Good and Democrat Dr. Cameron Webb discussed their congressional aspirations during the Senior Statesmen of Virginia Forum on Sept. 9. Perhaps there will be more candidate forums, but, in my opinion, the first one vividly set the stage showcasing the difference between the two candidates. For those who missed the forum, it can be heard on the Senior Statesmen of Virginia website at seniorstatesmen.org.
During the forum, Bob Good stated his substantive positions and clearly aligned them with his party’s agenda. Without hesitancy, Good embraced and pledged support for President Donald Trump’s America First agenda, the Trump economy, Trump’s energy independence policy and Trump’s immigration policy. In addition, Good also pledged his strong support for law enforcement, the Second Amendment, education choice, broadband expansion and market-driven health care, which protects those with pre-existing conditions. There is no doubt where Good stands on important election issues … with Republicans and President Trump.
On the other hand, Dr. Camera Webb engaged in symbolic rhetoric emphasizing his ability and desire to be a healer, as well as a bridge and consensus builder, while never mentioning his personal position on the Biden-Harris agenda. Instead, Webb spoke in glittering generalities about his support for things such as the economic opportunity to thrive, the best education possible and access to healthcare with both a private and public option while never clarifying his party’s policies on those issues. Webb did align himself with Republican Congressmen Denver Riggleman’s position on climate change. Webb and Good were in agreement on the need for broadband expansion.
While Webb was in agreement on at least one issue with Good and on others with Riggleman, he did not clarify where he is in agreement with his own party’s policies. I wonder if there is any doubt about where he stands on party issues among endorsers listed on his campaign website, such as Congresspersons Ayanna Pressley, Hakeem Jefferies, Emanuel Cleaver and Hank Johnson. It is my suspicion they know exactly where Webb will stand if elected, with them and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Deloris Linam
Ruckersville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!