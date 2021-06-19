LETTER: Being nonpartisan will help country thrive

I noticed that you shared the recent editorial from my local newspaper, the Richmond Times-Dispatch, celebrating the many contributions to Virginia by the late Senator John Warner (“Remembering John Warner, a consummate Statesman”).

I agree with you: Warner was important.

“Bipartisan” is an adjective used to describe Warner, but “nonpartisan” was sometimes a better descriptor. He was able to look at the long term, and that ability helped him to express public concern on the issue of climate change, for example. There seemed to be an appreciation there that the future of our great-grandchildren outweighs the momentary political passion of a news cycle.

Rather than clinging to nostalgia for this bygone value system, I will argue that we are going to have to return to this value system if we want our great-grandchildren to have the future that Warner sought for them. People who focus only on the short-term often fail in the long term, and nations fare likewise. Climate change and the national debt must be seen as nonpartisan threats to our descendants, and confronted by all.

Chris Wiegard,

Volunteer with Citizens Climate Lobby

Chester