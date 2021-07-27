LETTER: Ban all SUPs in R1 neighborhoods

Greene County’s controversial tourist lodging ordinance has continued to sow discord in Greene Mountain Lake. As has been discussed in previous letters to the editor, per county ordinance, properties zoned residential (R1) require a special use permit (SUP) to operate as tourist lodgings (i.e., short-term rentals, Airbnbs).

Once approved, however, Virginia state law dictates the SUP will transfer with the property and on to all future owners. This means Greene County cannot even amend its ordinance to have the permit expire with the sale of the property. So once a SUP is approved, for all intents the property is permanently rezoned and that neighborhood Airbnb becomes a permanent fixture.

That said, unless our county provides actual standards for enforcement, we should not be approving any SUPs. There are some basic questions that need to be answered first, such as what constitutes a violation and how many violations are needed until a revocation process occurs? Are we on a ‘3-strikes’ system, or is it completely arbitrary? Also, it is not far-fetched to presume that any violations should also transfer with the property if the permit does. In other words, if the permit runs with the land, then violations should necessarily run with the land as well. Otherwise, the property could be sold or transferred and the violation counter just resets.