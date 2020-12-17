LETTER: Ask REC to get involved with broadband

Greene County has Comcast and we have CenturyLink. In response to a recent citizen inquiry, Comcast told a Greene County resident that his home doesn’t have broadband because Comcast only goes where Greene County tells them to. Let’s clear that up right now. Comcast only goes where there are enough houses per mile to make it worth their while. They will only run fiber where it pays them to run fiber. Greene County is constantly asking and pushing Comcast and CenturyLink to expand their service areas. They only expand when and where it pays. This is why Greene County needs REC to follow CVEC’s lead.

REC customers get the Cooperative Living magazine every month. Our electric cooperative goes out of their way to remind us that we aren’t just customers, we’re owners of the cooperative and we have a stake in how REC operates. With CVEC’s innovative model being demonstrated and proven in Nelson County, it’s time for Greene County REC customers to get involved with our electric cooperative and get REC to follow CVEC’s lead.

I have asked REC’s CEO John Hewa to look at the huge benefits of CVEC’s grid management innovation and to adopt it for REC customers in Greene County in order to demonstrate that it can also work for REC and for our county. One voice alone is not enough. All Greene County REC customers need to speak up.