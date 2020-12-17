LETTER: Ask REC to get involved with broadband

Many citizens have heard Nelson County’s announcement that they will soon have broadband throughout their county, thanks to the cooperative efforts of Firefly, the Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC) and Nelson County.
The key to that successful partnership is a truly bold stroke of innovation by CVEC. CVEC is implementing a fiber-based power management system. This means that they are installing fiber on their electric poles that will enable them to monitor and manage their power system. All by itself, that innovation is a benefit to CVEC’s power customers. CVEC also realized that they can share (or market) the excess capacity on the fiber they install, enabling a partner like Firefly to provide broadband access to customers. That is a huge benefit because the electric poles are already installed, and hanging fiber overhead is lots cheaper than burying it in the ground. CVEC’s innovation and cooperation with Firefly and Nelson County are making a huge contribution to quality of life for citizens of that rural community.
Too bad for Greene County, we have just a tiny area on our southern edge that is served by CVEC (and we hope they’ll be bringing broadband there as they build-out their grid management system in Albemarle County).
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) provides power to nearly all of Greene County. So far, REC has not shown interest in fiber-based power management, or in cooperating to enable the spread of broadband in our rural community.
Greene County has Comcast and we have CenturyLink. In response to a recent citizen inquiry, Comcast told a Greene County resident that his home doesn’t have broadband because Comcast only goes where Greene County tells them to. Let’s clear that up right now. Comcast only goes where there are enough houses per mile to make it worth their while. They will only run fiber where it pays them to run fiber. Greene County is constantly asking and pushing Comcast and CenturyLink to expand their service areas. They only expand when and where it pays. This is why Greene County needs REC to follow CVEC’s lead.
REC customers get the Cooperative Living magazine every month. Our electric cooperative goes out of their way to remind us that we aren’t just customers, we’re owners of the cooperative and we have a stake in how REC operates. With CVEC’s innovative model being demonstrated and proven in Nelson County, it’s time for Greene County REC customers to get involved with our electric cooperative and get REC to follow CVEC’s lead.
I have asked REC’s CEO John Hewa to look at the huge benefits of CVEC’s grid management innovation and to adopt it for REC customers in Greene County in order to demonstrate that it can also work for REC and for our county. One voice alone is not enough. All Greene County REC customers need to speak up.
Below this is a letter that readers can cut out, sign, and send to Hewa. If you would rather email Mr. Hewa, you can find this template on the Greene County Record website and on the Greene County website. We need every REC customer in Greene County to participate in this. Everybody has a voice, and it’s time to speak up.
Let’s see what we can accomplish by working together.
Mark B. Taylor, Esq.
Greene County Administrator
-------------------------------------
Dear Mr. Hewa:
I am a REC customer and a resident of Greene County.
We have recently heard that bold innovation by CVEC is making broadband available throughout Nelson County. Greene County residents need broadband, too.
As a member of the REC family, I am asking you to implement CVEC’s innovation in Greene County for the good of our power system and for the good of our community.
You should not hesitate to act in this matter. Maybe you hesitate because somebody has told you that Greene County already gets internet service from Comcast and CenturyLink.
However, Mr. Hewa, please don’t be misled. Comcast and CenturyLink say they serve Greene County, but they only serve small portions of our county. They only go where the number of houses per mile ensures them a profit. They are not a cooperative like REC. They are not here to serve, they are here to profit. We need our cooperative to help us by doing what CVEC is doing in Nelson County. Mr. Hewa, we need you to lead REC forward in this way.
Sincerely,
(Your Name and address)
REC’s President & CEO John D. Hewa can be reached at:
540-891-5880
13252 Cedar Run Church Road
Culpeper, VA 22701
