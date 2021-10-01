LETTER: An Eagle Scout thank you

I’ve completed the requirements and submitted my application for Eagle Scout and want to thank those who supported my Eagle project, the Stanardsville Historical Walking Tour.
I’d like to begin by thanking the Greene County Historical Society for sponsoring the project and to all those members who made kind contributions. Special thanks to Ms. Joann Powell and her efforts in representing the Society as the sponsor and for coordinating the development of the site histories.
Special thanks to Mr. Andy Dojack for his assistance with developing the digitized Tour and the Tour web page. His efforts were critical to the success of the project.
I’d also like to thank Mayor Lowe, Mr. Roy Dye, and the County Supervisors for their support and assistance with getting permissions from property owners to place the markers on the sites.
Thank you to The Greene County Chamber of Commerce for allowing me to attend one their meetings and all the contributions made by their members.
I’d also like to thank all those who donated at the various festivals and all family members and friends who donated directly or through my GoFundMe page. These donations made a big difference in funding the project.
Thank you to Ms. Higgins’ 2019 Ruckersville Elementary School fourth grade Summer School class for inviting me to discuss my project and for the great posters the students made to assist in fundraising.
Lastly, I’d like to thank my fellow Scouts and the Adult Leaders from BSA Troop 174. Their assistance with providing feedback during the Beta test of the tour and work to emplace the site markers was essential to the project.
I hope everyone will take the opportunity to take the tour and learn a little about the history of Stanardsville. The self-guided tour can be found on the Greene County Historical Society webpage or online at sites.google.com/view/stanardsvillewalkingtour.
Garrett Ensor
Troop 174