LETTER: An Eagle Scout thank you

I’ve completed the requirements and submitted my application for Eagle Scout and want to thank those who supported my Eagle project, the Stanardsville Historical Walking Tour.

I’d like to begin by thanking the Greene County Historical Society for sponsoring the project and to all those members who made kind contributions. Special thanks to Ms. Joann Powell and her efforts in representing the Society as the sponsor and for coordinating the development of the site histories.

Special thanks to Mr. Andy Dojack for his assistance with developing the digitized Tour and the Tour web page. His efforts were critical to the success of the project.

I’d also like to thank Mayor Lowe, Mr. Roy Dye, and the County Supervisors for their support and assistance with getting permissions from property owners to place the markers on the sites.

Thank you to The Greene County Chamber of Commerce for allowing me to attend one their meetings and all the contributions made by their members.

I’d also like to thank all those who donated at the various festivals and all family members and friends who donated directly or through my GoFundMe page. These donations made a big difference in funding the project.