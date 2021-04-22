LETTER: America has been discontented with tyranny before

From their founding, American colonies each had unique character but governed themselves under the protective umbrella of the British government. In the mid-1700s, the Founding Fathers considered themselves loyal British citizens. However, the escalating tyranny of King George and Parliament finally became unbearable. God-fearing Founding Fathers took action. Their Declaration of Independence began, “When in the course of human events…” Not everyone supported their effort; about a third remained loyal to British rule while another third wanted to be left alone.

After a long costly war, contentious political struggles, and by compromise, the United States of America came into existence, a unique-in-the-world constitutional republic that recognized the states and all people as individuals, free from an all-powerful remote government. The Bill of Rights protected citizens from government tyranny. Separation of powers, limited and enumerated powers, and states’ rights precluded a smothering central government of powerful special interests. No other government in the world was based on those principles. Benjamin Franklin’s 1787 answer, “A republic if you can keep it,” warned that only with an accurately informed, engaged populace could the country survive. “Freedom is lost gradually from an uninterested, uninformed and uninvolved people,” Thomas Jefferson wrote. “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other,” said John Adams in 1798.