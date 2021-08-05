LETTER: Airbnbs—separate but equal

I know I sound a little old-fashioned, but hear me out: they have a different culture than us and treat neighborhoods differently than we do.

I have absolutely nothing against them; I even like some of them. I just don’t think this is the right neighborhood for them. They do have other neighborhoods where they belong, after all. If they come to our neighborhood, where will we go?

We are a tight-knit community and don’t want to change the character of our neighborhood. They are just a little noisier, less courteous and more rowdy than us at times. I’m sure some aren’t, but some are! We’ve been in this neighborhood for 30 years and don’t want these outsiders changing our quiet and safe place.

What about trespassing? Parties? Crime? Trash? Drugs? Are we, the neighbors, supposed to keep an eye on them to make sure that they follow the rules? Are we supposed to be enforcers? Will we have to build a fence in our yard to keep them separate and protect our privacy? Are these people a danger to our children? Will they bring dangerous animals with them?