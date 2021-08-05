LETTER: Airbnbs—separate but equal

I know I sound a little old-fashioned, but hear me out: they have a different culture than us and treat neighborhoods differently than we do.
I have absolutely nothing against them; I even like some of them. I just don’t think this is the right neighborhood for them. They do have other neighborhoods where they belong, after all. If they come to our neighborhood, where will we go?
We are a tight-knit community and don’t want to change the character of our neighborhood. They are just a little noisier, less courteous and more rowdy than us at times. I’m sure some aren’t, but some are! We’ve been in this neighborhood for 30 years and don’t want these outsiders changing our quiet and safe place.
What about trespassing? Parties? Crime? Trash? Drugs? Are we, the neighbors, supposed to keep an eye on them to make sure that they follow the rules? Are we supposed to be enforcers? Will we have to build a fence in our yard to keep them separate and protect our privacy? Are these people a danger to our children? Will they bring dangerous animals with them?
I would feel a little better if someone was there to keep an eye on them, but not if they have a whole house to themselves and no supervision. And their kids, too? Shouldn’t we limit how many kids they can have? Otherwise there will be too many of them in our quiet little community.
We are also worried about our property values. What if nobody will buy our house because nobody wants to live next to ... them? We even had many of our neighbors sign a petition saying that they are not welcome in this neighborhood—that should be enough!
I think a 25-foot-tall and 10-foot-wide privacy shrubbery would make me feel a little better about it. And they definitely shouldn’t be allowed to have a pool, hot tub or anything that might influence them to be outdoors.
I just don’t want to see or hear them. They really should be kept separate from us. I’m not saying that we are better; we just want to keep separate. Equal, but separate.
Again, I’m not against them but I just think we should keep these Airbnbs out of our (R-1) neighborhoods.
Actual statements you will hear Greene Mountain Lake residents say in the year 2021.
Lucas Hoge
Ruckersville