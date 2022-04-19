LETTER: Ag. Field Days a success at WMHS

Agricultural Field Days at William Monroe High School was a success! I am Grant McDaniel, a senior at WMHS and president of the Greene FFA (Future Farmers of America) Chapter. Ag. Field Days was a dream I had to promote Agriculture in my community and teach those around me what Agriculture is all about.

Agriculture is my passion and I wanted to make having Ag. Field Days a reality and that’s exactly what I did. This had been something that I have been working on for months. I would not have been able to pull this off without the help of my mom (Jennifer McDaniel); she is a true rock star and my rock. I would like to personally thank all that helped me pull this off, as without you all none of this would be possible:

Thank you Isabella Dean—without her PowerPoint skills and proofreading after me, I would be in trouble!

Thank you, McKenzie Wills for all the advice and the helping hand to get me on the right path and for always believing in me.

(WMHS Principal) Katie Brunelle for all your support always; you are the best principal and cheerleader for future leaders in our school!

(Tech Center director) Jess Peregoy for everything you did, your support and leg work was a huge part of this dream that came true.

Chris Jones, my awesome Ag. Teacher who sees me as I am and sees a leader and pushes me to be the best that I can be; without your support NONE of this would be possible.

Sarah Morton for all the resources you gave me and for leading in the right direction on how to write donation letters and asking for donations; that is a lesson that will help in me in life.

Thank you Jesse Lam for your support before and during the actual field days; you stepped up to fill in spots on the fly to help get the area covered and I greatly appreciate that!

THANK YOU to all of my fellow FFA members that gave their time to help work the Ag. Field Days with me. I would not have been able to pull this off without your help.

Ag. Field Days consisted of live animals, Agriculture-related games (the sack races were the favorite!), tractors on display, a makers’ market (students were able to plant a seed to watch it grow at home) and VCE Educational Events. All Pre-K to fifth-grade students in Greene County Public Schools were able to come, which combined for over 1,000 students. It was an amazing sight to see all the kids laughing and learning!

At the end of the day I can plan all I want, I can dream all I want BUT without the help of our family, friends and community making donations NONE of these dreams will become a reality.

I want to personally thank the Ag. Field Day Sponsors: M&O Club Lambs; The Wills Family; Bobby and Jo Ann McDaniel; Ann McDaniel; Heavenly Acres Farm; Billy, Cheryl and Landan McDaniel; Rockingham Coop Elkton Store; Farm Credit Orange; Kevin and Florence Arquitt; Big Iron Outdoors; Lyle and Tammy Durrer; Dickie and Marie Durrer; Farmers Insurance; Josh Griffith; Keith and Shelia Bourne; Bootvil; Piedmont Power; M&M Funny Farm; Cattle Run Farm; E3 Education; Farm Bureau Women’s Committee Greene; Farm Bureau Insurance; The Nobel Gardner; David and Jen Cox; Greene County Young Farmers; MVEP and Regal Branding for the awesome T-Shirts; and last but not least, my parents Bradley and Jennifer, my brother Levi and my grandparents, Jug & Peggy Smith for ALL their support for me in all that I do.

Thank you all again from the bottom of my heart!

Grant McDaniel

Ruckersville