LETTER: After the election, now the hard work

With the decisive popular election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris it would be easy to breathe a sigh of relief and take a pause. However, this would be a big mistake. Although the election was tough, the hard work has just begun. Perhaps as a first step, we can now get over calling people socialists, racists, elitists, Satan-worshippers, welfare bums or idiots, etc.
The recent presidency was one of the most divisive in our 230 years as a country, despite what Mr. Adams and Mr. Jefferson would whisper from the grave. Unlike Barack Obama, George W. Bush and most presidents since George Washington, Donald Trump appears never to have seen himself as the president of all Americans.
As long ago as 1796, Washington, in his farewell address, warned that America could not succeed in the long term if divisiveness (factionalism in his terms) dominated our politics. President-elect Biden must use all his skills to mend the public wounds and reunite “We the People” – conservatives, reactionaries, liberals and progressives; Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians and Greens.
Recruiting a competent and effective administration will be critical. This has begun, even though the normal transition process has been hampered by the president. The new administration must then devote themselves to repairing and rebuilding the Republic during the next four years. It is our hope that they can work creatively with a GOP that, by then, will hopefully have a new and constructive vision and, together, build a better, more inclusive and safer future. Perhaps even the leader of the Senate will put the needs of the country first.
Early priorities for the Biden administration are quite clear: bring the pandemic under control; rescue the economy, return people to work and repair a weakened healthcare system; rebuild relations with allies and regain our damaged reputation; reduce racial conflict and its causes; strengthen our social and government institutions and regain peoples’ trust in them; and, begin addressing social and economic inequities. Without the support of all political factions, Biden’s task will be almost impossible.
As optimistic as this is, I hope it is doable. We should all wish the new president and his team well and hope he does not overreach the vote of confidence that has been given. As Biden recently said, “We can again be what we are when we are at our best.”
Don Pamenter
Stanardsville
