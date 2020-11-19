LETTER: After the election, now the hard work

With the decisive popular election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris it would be easy to breathe a sigh of relief and take a pause. However, this would be a big mistake. Although the election was tough, the hard work has just begun. Perhaps as a first step, we can now get over calling people socialists, racists, elitists, Satan-worshippers, welfare bums or idiots, etc.

The recent presidency was one of the most divisive in our 230 years as a country, despite what Mr. Adams and Mr. Jefferson would whisper from the grave. Unlike Barack Obama, George W. Bush and most presidents since George Washington, Donald Trump appears never to have seen himself as the president of all Americans.

As long ago as 1796, Washington, in his farewell address, warned that America could not succeed in the long term if divisiveness (factionalism in his terms) dominated our politics. President-elect Biden must use all his skills to mend the public wounds and reunite “We the People” – conservatives, reactionaries, liberals and progressives; Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians and Greens.