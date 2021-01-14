LETTER: Admission of failure ... acceptance of reality

REC could not care less about its customers/supposedly coop members. Just a plain factual statement.

So, what is Mark Taylor expecting from his throw-away letter to the editor, utterly devoid of game-changing action steps? It’s nothing else than a preemptive admission of the failure, year after year, of the Greene Broadband Committee to have a real plan of action—a plan that is actionable.

Our officials are “surprised and mystified” when UVA Health System suddenly stops staffing ambulances for Greene County or when RSA Board members from Orange and Madison counties are “calling all the shots” (at some point, in a near future, we will know their true reasons for “cutting ties with Greene County,” and that won’t be pretty).

But the disinformation that was spread by our officials regarding the new visitor center (we are all waiting for factual information on: (1) the numbers of tailgatings and dog walkings done on that property; (2) local goods that were sold; (3) open houses and book signings that were held; and (4) the number of visitors each month) makes me realize it will take a lot to turn Greene County around.

Here, in descending order, are the three things we need: leadership; some leadership; any leadership.

Pierre Saverot

Barboursville