LETTER: Admission of failure ... acceptance of reality

Mark Taylor, Greene County administrator, is asking us to petition our electric cooperative—Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC)—as if a few tens or even hundreds of letters would change the REC position on broadband.
REC has publicly stated (position paper posted on their website) that “fiber to home service is not economically feasible; REC is evaluating potential outside funding sources,” which, in plain language, means there is absolutely nothing to expect from REC.
REC has, first and foremost, a governance problem, largely outlined by the “RePower REC” grassroots group. REC is refusing to make changes that would save members money, and is cutting its members out of any decision process. Only BARC and Central Virginia Electric Cooperative do show the promise of the real member-owned coop model; thus, their successful fiber-to-home projects that will make high-speed internet available to all.
BARC CEO said in 2016, “Electric cooperatives across the country are poised to lead the way in rural broadband deployment; we are proud to be leading the way in Virginia. As a not-for-profit, mission-based organization, we are solely focused on serving our customers with broadband just as we did with electricity 75 years ago.”
REC CEO responded, four years later, in 2020, “While broadband brings about great opportunity, it’s also a very expensive undertaking and REC must proceed very carefully.”
REC could not care less about its customers/supposedly coop members. Just a plain factual statement.
So, what is Mark Taylor expecting from his throw-away letter to the editor, utterly devoid of game-changing action steps? It’s nothing else than a preemptive admission of the failure, year after year, of the Greene Broadband Committee to have a real plan of action—a plan that is actionable.
Our officials are “surprised and mystified” when UVA Health System suddenly stops staffing ambulances for Greene County or when RSA Board members from Orange and Madison counties are “calling all the shots” (at some point, in a near future, we will know their true reasons for “cutting ties with Greene County,” and that won’t be pretty).
But the disinformation that was spread by our officials regarding the new visitor center (we are all waiting for factual information on: (1) the numbers of tailgatings and dog walkings done on that property; (2) local goods that were sold; (3) open houses and book signings that were held; and (4) the number of visitors each month) makes me realize it will take a lot to turn Greene County around.
Here, in descending order, are the three things we need: leadership; some leadership; any leadership.
Pierre Saverot
Barboursville