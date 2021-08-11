LETTER: A response on CRT

I am writing in response to a Letter to the Editor by Bert Nye from July 22. While I agree with the gist of Bert Nye’s opinion in “A house divided against itself...,” I would like to add a few clarifications. I believe that our school textbooks are wholly inadequate in the way they have left out facts about our racist past, especially about the time which followed emancipation. A few examples are the massacres of Wilmington and Tulsa, the effects of red-lining and the degree of hostility of white parents toward Black children trying to enter an integrated school—to name a few. To confront these things in a neutral and objective manner—and most importantly, to acknowledge that they happened—is not wallowing in the past; it is merely informing students how the brutality of racism has been a factor in the lives of Black people. Only recently have we seen attempts at memorializing Black people for either their contributions (Slave Memorial at the University of Virginia) or their suffering (Lynching memorial in Montgomery, Ala.).
That said, I agree with Mr. Nye that Critical Race Theory as well as the premise of the 1619 Project—as formulated by Nicole Hannah Jones—should not be taught in our schools. The reframing of the intent of our Founding Fathers, asserting that they fought the Revolution mainly to preserve slavery in the colonies, is a grave distortion and vilification of these men who conceived the foundation of our democracy. Critical Race Theory, apart from being a rather complex legal theory, divides us into oppressed and oppressors, and rejects Western values and the scientific method, which have shaped our thinking since the Enlightenment. Objectivity, neutrality and balance are not recognized by Critical Race Theory as characteristics with value for inquiry and analysis.
How can we teach history to our children so that they are not left in ignorance about our racist past but also gain an appreciation for the undeniable progress which has been made? I believe that this society is not one of victims and oppressors any more, but rather that it offers untold opportunities to an untold number of people while getting progressively better at leveling the playing field for everybody.
Ms. Carol Swain, who is mentioned in Bert Nye’s letter, is to be commended for refusing to see herself as a victim and for the wonderful things she has accomplished by seizing opportunities. She is an inspiring example of what Shelby Steele, a Black author, political pundit and fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution, meant by saying: “It is time for Blacks to begin the shift from a wartime identity to a peacetime identity, from fighting for opportunity to the seizing of it.”
Claudia Clark
Stanardsville