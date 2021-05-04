LETTER: A more perfect union

When did social justice become a bad thing? In response to last week’s letter about tyranny, I just want to say, thank God that we have evolved as a country. (Yes, one can believe in God AND evolution).

The Founding Fathers set out some great and novel principles, but they did not take into account the rights of the indigenous people who were here first nor the enslaved people who were brought here against their will. Women could not vote.

We should always strive to form a more perfect union. And, if this pandemic has taught us nothing else, global cooperation is a necessity for the health and welfare of our planet.

Unlike the world of “alternative facts,” this is not tyranny but reality.

Gary Forrest

Stanardsville