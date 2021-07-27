LETTER: A house divided against itself...

“If a house is divided against itself, that house will not be able to stand.” (Mark 3:25)
The July 13 Daily Progress headline asked how Charlottesville can face its ugly past, a divisive call to wallow in its negative past rather than a positive future. In my opinion, this is precisely what is horribly wrong with imbedding Critical Race Theory principles into K-12 curriculum. In an autobiographical article titled “What I Can Teach You About Racism,” Carol Swain tells the dangers. Ms. Swain is Black and grew up in rural Virginia, subjected to real systemic racism—she was dirt poor, dropped out of school in the eighth grade and had three children by age 20. Today she holds four college degrees and is a professor of political science and law at Vanderbilt University.
In the article, Swain says, “When I hear young Blacks, or anyone talk about systemic racism… I want to cry because I know it’s pushing untold numbers of young Blacks into a dead end of self-pity and despair. …It was only when exposed to academic theories of oppression in graduate school that I was informed that because I was Black, poor, and female, I could never do what I had already accomplished. Thank God, it was too late for these toxic messages to stop me. Don’t let them stop you.” “I was spared the life-sapping, negative messages about America that are crippling a generation of young people. These ideas are poison: white privilege; whiteness as a form of property; unconscious racism; reparations; microaggressions.; that police have it out for Blacks; that the United States was created to protect and promote slavery.
“These are ideas young people are told they must accept. And then they are told to reject ideas that can save them [like] work hard, learn from your mistakes, take personal responsibility for your actions. … Your attitude is far more important than your race, gender, or social class in determining what you will accomplish in life.”
Regarding America, she says, “The truth is I cannot remember a time when I did not love America and feel pride in the belief that I live in the greatest country in the world. I knew if I diligently pursued my ambitions, I could leave the poverty of my early years, with all its abuse and depression, behind me.”
Critical Race Theory principles in schools, hidden under various euphemisms, are promoting what Ms. Swain describes as “poison.” Let us hope the School Board and youngsters being indoctrinated realize from their own experience that the division and hopelessness it pursues are indeed nonsense and poison. Polling of people under 24 indicates only 36% have a favorable view of America, showing that this progressive indoctrination has already had a dangerous impact. I believe we should be demanding remedial action to remove it, not expand it into Greene County schools.
Bert Nye
Stanardsville