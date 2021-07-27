LETTER: A house divided against itself...

The July 13 Daily Progress headline asked how Charlottesville can face its ugly past, a divisive call to wallow in its negative past rather than a positive future. In my opinion, this is precisely what is horribly wrong with imbedding Critical Race Theory principles into K-12 curriculum. In an autobiographical article titled “What I Can Teach You About Racism,” Carol Swain tells the dangers. Ms. Swain is Black and grew up in rural Virginia, subjected to real systemic racism—she was dirt poor, dropped out of school in the eighth grade and had three children by age 20. Today she holds four college degrees and is a professor of political science and law at Vanderbilt University.

In the article, Swain says, “When I hear young Blacks, or anyone talk about systemic racism… I want to cry because I know it’s pushing untold numbers of young Blacks into a dead end of self-pity and despair. …It was only when exposed to academic theories of oppression in graduate school that I was informed that because I was Black, poor, and female, I could never do what I had already accomplished. Thank God, it was too late for these toxic messages to stop me. Don’t let them stop you.” “I was spared the life-sapping, negative messages about America that are crippling a generation of young people. These ideas are poison: white privilege; whiteness as a form of property; unconscious racism; reparations; microaggressions.; that police have it out for Blacks; that the United States was created to protect and promote slavery.