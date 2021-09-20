LETTER; 10 things to know about Greene & RSA

Greene County Administrator reply to RSA General Manager’s published letters:
- The Greene County Board of Supervisors decided unanimously and remains determined that Greene County is leaving the RSA.
- For 52 years, RSA has failed to build the water system that it was created to build for Greene County. That’s why Greene County decided to leave the “service” authority.
- Only after Greene County announced its determination to leave did RSA staff bring up the idea of starting on some water system improvements for Stanardsville.
- Fire hydrant maintenance is a standard part of public water system maintenance all over Virginia. RSA’s failure to maintain their hydrants is a serious risk. RSA has ignored hydrant maintenance for 52 years and Mr. (Tim) Clemons has ignored Greene County’s safety consultant for the past six months.
- Greene County residents—both RSA customers here and non-customers alike—have more than paid for all of the water and sewer facilities in Greene County operated by RSA.
- Greene County RSA customers have paid big “contributions” to RSA’s reserves, including more than $550,000.00 in this year alone. Greene County residents are entitled to their proportionate share of RSA’s millions of dollars in reserve funds.
- Greene County always requires developers to pay 100% of the cost of the water and sewer system expansion required for their projects.
- Greene County’s Water Supply Project is essential to our future. RSA has never shown any interest in taking on this project.
- Every penny of the Greene County water facility fee has been spent to pay for water system costs. Up to 7.5 cents of each year’s real estate tax money is also spent on water and sewer infrastructure in Greene County.
- Greene County’s partners Orange County and Madison County have agreed that Greene County can leave RSA. It is time for RSA to give us the keys to the facilities located here and get out of Greene County.