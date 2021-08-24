GUEST EDITORIAL: What to do if bitten by a snake

Having received more than 85 calls this year about snakebites, the Blue Ridge Poison Center at UVA Health is sharing tips on how to avoid snakebites and what to do—and not do—if you get bitten.

Avoiding snakebites

Virginia is home to more than 30 species of snakes, including three venomous species: the copperhead, the timber rattlesnake and the cottonmouth (also called the water moccasin). But all snakes, including poisonous ones, will try to hide from you or escape. They will only bite as a last resort. Many bites reported to poison centers are the result of someone trying to catch or kill a snake. Avoid harm by keeping your distance.

When in snake habitats, such as tall grass, rocky areas or the forest, stay alert. Watch where you place your hands and feet, and always wear long pants and shoes.

Here are some additional tips to protect against snakebites when you’re at home: