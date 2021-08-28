GUEST EDITORIAL: The story of Greene County & Rapidan Service Authority

Greene County Water & Sewer is our future. We will have to fix or replace the fire hydrants that don’t work and make the water and sewer improvements that RSA has ignored for many years. The new infrastructure we need will not be cheap, but we will be building it for ourselves and for our own future. Greene County is determined to provide good value to our citizen customers while keeping costs as low as possible. The county is seeking and applying for grants to fund our major projects and is optimistic that we could benefit from federal and/or state infrastructure dollars. Our Water Supply Project is literally “shovel ready” and we are looking forward to it. Plans are also in the works to finally fix the water and sewer problems in the Town of Stanardsville that RSA has long ignored.