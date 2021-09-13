GUEST EDITORIAL: RSA corrects statements from BOS

As for the location of the hydrants, Greene County’s online GIS program shows the location of fire hydrants in Greene County. This GIS map includes a number of privately owned hydrants. These hydrants are not maintained or inspected by Rapidan Service Authority but rather by individual property owners. To the extent there is any issue with the firefighters not knowing the location of the fire hydrants and the GIS information being incorrect, RSA has asked its liaison to address that issue. RSA created this liaison position with the utmost safety of the firefighters and citizens in mind.

As for any “belief” that sewage is chronically flowing into Mitchell Creek, RSA has seen no evidence of this being the case. Many years ago, the sewer line running above Mitchell Creek was replaced. The abandoned sewer line in that location was double plugged at the top and the bottom a number of years ago. In fact, the bottom was closed with a plug, concrete, foam, and another layer of concrete. Mysteriously, within the last three weeks, the bottom plug material was removed completely and a leak was then reported to RSA. Upon being made aware of a potential leak, RSA contacted DEQ and re-plugged the line. As for any “belief” that there is a joint leak, Rapidan Service Authority had a televised inspection performed of the replacement line and found no visual breaks or cracks in the line indicating exfiltration.