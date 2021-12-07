GUEST EDITORIAL: Is tourism good for Greene?

For the past several years, tourism has been on the rise, becoming one of the top revenue industries in Greene County. Just last year, lodging revenues alone brought $8 million into Greene’s economy. In fact, according to Virginia Tourism, guests spent $22 million at Greene’s lodging establishments, restaurants, gas stations, wedding venues, vineyards, antique stores, artisan studios and other businesses in 2019. In addition to contributing to the vibrancy of our community, these guests have helped lower your taxes.

Greene County Tourism markets our area to couples and families looking for a quiet weekend away. Our inventory of activities supports these guests who are searching for great hikes, beautiful scenic views, small town charm and a chance to be surrounded by nature. Their financial impact on our community is huge yet their strain on our resources is so low. Consider your last vacation. You contributed to that community by staying overnight in a hotel, an AirBnB or a campground, eating at their restaurants and enjoying their unique offerings—whether it be a walk on the beach in the warm sun, a visit to a museum on a rainy day or a cozy campfire on a cool night. You spent your time and money in that town, supporting the local businesses and empowering that community to excel; and yet, you took nothing from them except a great experience and a lifetime of memories.