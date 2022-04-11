GUEST EDITORIAL: Greene County deserves Sojourner glamping

Greene County deserves Sojourner Glamping. Greene has spent many hours and worked diligently in strategically planning and seeking a project of this caliber for years. This proposal is supported in our Comprehensive Plan, Board of Supervisors’ Goals, and in our Tourism Strategic Plan.

These strategic documents are what first attracted Sojourner to our locality. Not only has the county been strategic in planning for this project, but our Special Use Permit (SUP) process is in place to guarantee legally binding mitigations to protect our rural character. One needs to look no further than the current Getaway Homes glamping campground and the former Rosebrook Inn (now a training facility) to see that these establishments are hidden, low-impact, and good for our community.

The applicant has spent many hours in Greene listening to our community’s concerns and making sure that they are addressed. Not only is there legal recourse if the SUP conditions are not met, but more importantly, the applicant has a $30 million dollar investment to protect. Buffering each of their visitors from noise, light pollution—and other guests—is essential to protecting their rural, natural image and will also hide the retreat from the surrounding properties. In return, the buffering will keep the entire area more rural than the alternative of 29 homes that will not have any restrictions on noise, lighting, clear cutting of the land or other negative impacts in the area.

Greene County desires Sojourner Glamping. How many times have you visited an attraction and thought, “Why can’t Greene County have a place like this?” This professional group has access to premier hospitality expertise and in addition to lodging, will provide a restaurant and spa for both their visitors and our community to enjoy. In its entirety, the Sojourner property will be a rural retreat that all Greene County residents can take pride in and could be the envy of nearby localities.

Greene County needs Sojourner Glamping. Our community has major public service costs that need to be addressed in the near future. These public projects include: the multi-million-dollar water facility, a new elementary school, a paid fire department, the emergency services radio system and public safety training (sheriff, fire and EMS).

Sojourner’s projected $30 million dollar capital investment and their nearly $8 million dollars in gross sales (restaurant, goods and lodging) will have a significant impact on our economy. More importantly, Sojourner will bring in over $700,000 in tax revenue. Over 75% of this tax revenue is unrestricted tax revenues that can be used to address the much-needed public service projects, reducing the burden on Greene County residents. In addition to Sojourner’s tax revenue, the financial analysis projects over $20 million dollars being directly and indirectly infused into our local economy. This will have a positive impact on so many small businesses in our community, including our favorite local restaurants and lodging establishments.

Greene County could not have asked for a more professional group to bring in a project that will have a significant impact on our economy and our tax revenues while having little to no impact on our rural environment. Welcoming Sojourner into our community is the best financial and best land-use decision that Greene County could make.

—Alan Yost, Greene County Director of Economic Development & Tourism