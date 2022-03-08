GUEST EDITORIAL: Flag ministry to honor our military

Each year, Greene County’s American Legion Post 128 flies flags as a fundraiser supporting disabled vets in Virginia.

You can fly an American flag in memory of a veteran who gave all in serving our country or in honor of a veteran who serves/has served in our military. These flags are displayed surrounding the memorial statue in front of the American Legion Post 128 building located at 636 Madison Road in Stanardsville.

These American flags will fly on each of these important dates in 2022:

Memorial Day (Monday, May 30)

(Monday, May 30) Independence Day (Monday, July 4)

(Monday, July 4) Veteran’s Day (Friday, Nov. 11)

The cost to fly a flag is $25 and these funds support Operation Holiday Spirit, which provides gifts for veterans living at the VA Veterans Care Center.

To schedule a flag to fly for this ministry in honor or memory of your loved one, mail a check by May 16 to American Legion Post 128, P.O. Box 424, Ruckersville, Va. 22968.

Make checks out to American Legion Post 128 and put “Flag Ministry 2022” in the memo line. Please include your contact information along with the veteran’s name, rank, branch of service and conflict they participated in. Additionally, you may provide a three- to four-line paragraph about the nature of the service experience of the veteran for whom the flag will fly.

Contact Legion Chaplain Doug Fargo at (434) 242-0146 or dougfargo123@gmail.com with questions.