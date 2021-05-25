GUEST EDITORIAL: Farmers can get help for mental health

In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, American Farm Bureau Federation has increased its efforts to connect farmers and farming communities with crucial mental health resources.

AFBF has launched a comprehensive directory of mental health resources and support services available throughout the U.S., creating a central hub for rural Americans to access the information.

The index provides listings for behavioral health resources, counseling services, crisis hotlines and training courses available in each state, as well as those available nationwide. Articles, podcasts and videos related to mental health and farm stress also are compiled within the directory.

“For far too long, farmers and ranchers have been trying to cope with increasing levels of stress on their own,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “Our Farm State of Mind campaign is encouraging conversations about stress and mental health in farming and ranching communities. It is so important to spread the word that no one has to go it alone.”

A 2019 AFBF study found that financial issues, business problems and the fear of losing the farm negatively affected the mental health of most American farmers.