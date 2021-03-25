GUEST EDITORIAL: Eliminating “death tax” would preserve family farms

Farming is a costly way of life, and death can be costly when surviving family members are hit with estate taxes on the transfer of farmland and equipment.

With financial assets tied up in cropland, buildings and machinery, farm families often have few options to generate funds to pay an estate tax bill. When those taxes exceed cash and other liquid assets, surviving family partners may be forced to sell property in order to keep the farm going. This further compounds farm bankruptcy and loss of farmland to development pressure.

The federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 was a big relief, as it included an exemption that requires an estate to file and pay taxes only when gross assets exceed $11.58 million per person. But this legislation will expire in 2025, dropping the exemption to $5.8 million in 2026.

American Farm Bureau Federation supports the Death Tax Repeal Act of 2021—H.R. 1712 and S. 617—that would repeal the estate tax or make the current $11.6 million exemption permanent. AFBF leadership said expiration of the exemption would be devastating to the continuity of America’s farms, impacting 10% of farms or 65% of farmland.

Virginia’s agricultural advocates are encouraging farmers to ask their congressional leaders to support the legislation.