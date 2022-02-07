GUEST EDITORIAL: Concerns of misinformation in RSA hearing

On Monday, Jan. 24, at 3 p.m., Judge Worrell held a virtual hearing on Greene County’s motion for partial summary judgment in our ongoing litigation with RSA. Greene County was disappointed that more local elected and appointed officials from Madison County, Orange County and the RSA weren’t able to listen to the virtual hearing.

Greene County is very concerned about some of the points that RSA attorney Terry Lynn made during the hearing. Ms. Lynn stated to the court that Greene County had somehow misused more than $20 million in availability fees and facility fees from RSA. Ms. Lynn also said that RSA had no idea what Greene County had done with $22 million in availability fees and $3 million in facility fee money since 2005. Ms. Lynn also stated that Greene County has done nothing in relation to its water supply project.

Ms. Lynn’s foregoing statements are not consistent with true facts that have been put before the court in the litigation to date. Based on evidence that has been received by the circuit court, Ms. Lynn should be aware that those statements are simply not accurate.

Here are the correct facts:

RSA and Greene County entered into a Sewer Agreement in 2004 and they entered into a Water Agreement in 2005. In those agreements, Greene County agreed to assume and pay $6,966,682 of RSA debt. That RSA debt consisted of $2,080,000 in RSA sewer bonds and $4,886,682 in RSA water bonds. The 2004 and 2005 agreements also set up the revenue sharing arrangement by which RSA agreed to transfer availability fees to Greene County so that they could be used to help fund the debt that Greene County assumed from RSA. Greene County has refinanced some of the water and sewer debt that the County assumed from RSA in 2004 and 2005 to reduce the financing cost and pay off of that debt faster, thereby saving money. Greene County performed its obligations under the 2004 Sewer Agreement by constructing a new 600,000 gallon/day wastewater treatment facility, upgrades & improvements to the Ruckersville Area Sewer Project, and sewer piping extensions and replacements. Greene County issued $13,500,000 Sewer System Revenue Bond, Series 2004 and its $2,556,000 Sewer System Revenue Bond, Series 2005, to pay for these improvements. This sewer system debt totals $16,056,000. Greene County performed its obligations under the 2005 Water Agreement by designing and constructing new distribution piping, a 1,000,000 gallon elevated storage tank, and water system improvements to serve the Ruckersville area. The County issued its $7,864,000 Water System Revenue Bond, Series 2005 to pay for these water system improvements. RSA was well aware of Greene County’s Sewer System Revenue Bond and Water System Revenue Bond issues in 2004 and 2005. Together that new Greene County water and sewer system debt totaled $23,920,000. RSA and Greene County amended the 2004 Sewer Agreement and the 2005 Water Agreement to provide for RSA to share facility fees with the County and for the County to use the shared fees to pay for water and sewer system debt and related expenses. All of Greene County’s water and sewer borrowings and debt service payments are reported annually in our financial reports. They can be reviewed by anyone at any time. The availability fee and facility fee revenue that RSA has shared with Greene County pursuant to the 2004 Sewer Agreement and the 2005 Water Agreement has not been enough to cover the debt service that Greene County pays on the water and sewer debt. Greene County has designated a portion of its real estate tax revenue (7.5 cents per $100 of assessed value) for water and sewer systems improvements and debt service. Between 2013 and 2019, Greene County has spent $10,116,749 in General Funds on water and sewer systems costs, including engineering & design costs, environmental credits and permitting for the reservoir and water plant. Greene County completed engineering and design work necessary for our new water plant, dam and reservoir. Greene County’s cost for the engineering work was $2,556,902. RSA was aware of this work and participated in the design review and comment process. The engineering design work was basically complete in 2019. Starting in 2011, Greene County has acquired the property necessary for construction of the reservoir, dam, and water plant. Greene County spent $3,802,169 to buy the land necessary for the new reservoir and water plant. As required by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Greene County has purchased 17,043 “stream credits” to off-set the environmental impacts of the water supply project. These environmental credits alone cost Greene County $8,236,722.77. Greene County has secured the necessary permits and we are ready to proceed with the construction of the dam, reservoir, and water treatment plant.

Ms. Lynn has seen the documents and records that prove that these enumerated facts are true. To date, Greene County has sent more than 13,500 pages of documents to RSA. Ms. Lynn has also deposed witnesses under oath and has directly heard sworn testimony on these points. She has seen the evidence of these facts that has been proffered to and accepted by the circuit court.

Regardless of the facts available to the RSA, its lawyer persistently states an inaccurate narrative in a vain attempt to hold Greene County in the Rapidan Service Authority.

How could Greene County remain in RSA? Ms. Lynn also told the court herself this past Monday that she could not envision RSA ever again making an agreement with Greene County to do anything. By that statement, the RSA itself acknowledged that it is no longer functional.

RSA is no longer functional. It is time for RSA to give Greene County back our water and sewer system assets and complete our withdrawal from the regional authority.

RSA did not buy or pay for its existing water and sewer system assets in Greene County. Those assets were given to RSA when RSA was endowed with the legal authority to operate water and sewer services in Greene County. Greene County’s withdrawal from RSA will transfer the authority to provide those services in Greene County and the Town of Stanardsville from RSA to Greene County. Our withdrawal should also be the occasion for the transfer of the water and sewer system assets here to Greene County at no cost.

Greene County has already paid for the water and sewer system assets in Greene County and Stanardsville. As you can see from the facts above, Greene County has assumed RSA’s debt for its assets here and Greene County has paid for the upgrades and improvements to those systems. There is no rational or equitable basis for any expectation that Greene County would pay again for the assets that we have already paid for.

For the good of all, the leaders of Madison County and Orange County should consider the reality of the situation and the true facts stated above.