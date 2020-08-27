GUEST EDITORIAL: Celebrating the anniversary of women’s vote

On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and last state needed to ratify the 19th Amendment to the Constitution granting women the right to vote. It was a close call. On Aug. 31, 1920, the Tennessee House of Representatives voted to rescind the ratification, but Woodrow Wilson’s secretary of state, Bainbridge Colby, had already proclaimed the amendment ratified on Aug. 26.
To its discredit, the Virginia General Assembly did not get around to ratifying the 19th Amendment until 1952.
Like all lasting societal changes, achieving women’s suffrage was neither easy nor quick. Prohibited by law from owning property or participating in the nation’s political affairs, women began to organize as early as the 1820s and ’30s.
But those early suffragettes did not live to see their goal realized. That took another century and several more generations of women who wrote letters, petitioned, picketed, held parades, participated in hunger strikes and challenged male-only voting laws in court. Some were even beaten and imprisoned for their cause.
In 1848, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott invited a group of fellow female abolitionists to Seneca Falls, New York, where they issued a Declaration of Sentiments modeled after the Declaration of Independence, stating that “all men and women are created equal,” and demanding that women receive “immediate admission to all the rights and privileges which belong to them as citizens of these United States.”
Sixty years later, in 1909, a group of Virginia women formed the Equal Suffrage League in Richmond. Anna Bodeker, Adele Goodman Clark, Lila Meade Valentine and Maggie Walker pressured lawmakers for voting rights for women.
Others — including Mary Johnston, the first best-selling author of the 20th century whose Three Hills home in Bath County is listed on the National Register of Historic Places — have largely been forgotten, but the Library of Virginia is attempting to correct that with an exhibition, “We Demand,” which, due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been extended to March 2021.
While it’s easy from our 21st-century perspective to criticize various aspects of our nation’s history, and there is much that deserves criticism, the fact is that women around the world didn’t have voting rights, either. The self-governing British colony of New Zealand became the first country to pass a bill allowing female suffrage in 1893.
But the all-male legislature of the then-territory of Wyoming had already granted women full voting rights back in 1869, and the territories of Utah, Montana and Washington soon followed suit. “Wyoming is the first place on God’s green earth which could consistently claim to be the land of the free!” declared prominent women’s suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony.
Today, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, all Americans should not only admire the grit and tenacity of the suffragettes, but also learn from their example. As Anthony, who died 14 years before the 19th Amendment was ratified, said in her last public speech, when the cause is right and just, “failure is impossible.”
—The Free Lance-Star
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!