GUEST EDITORIAL: Alzheimer’s warnings often show during the holidays

It isn’t surprising that the time when family members are most likely to recognize the first signs of developing Alzheimer’s disease or dementia in a loved one comes during the holiday season. This year, family members and friends may not have seen one another for months or longer due to COVID distancing. When they do gather, the signs of memory loss or behavioral change may become obvious.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s free and confidential 24/7 Helpline (800-272-3900) sees its highest volume of calls at the end of the year. Changes in memory or behavior that seem gradual to those in daily contact can appear as abrupt declines in cognition to out-of-town visitors.

The Alzheimer’s Association has developed a helpful checklist of 10 signs to aid in the early detection of Alzheimer’s. Why is early detection important? Without it, the ones we love may wait too long to make necessary lifestyle changes that are important to ensure that all medical care options are explored, ranging from medications to research. Other considerations include personal safety as well as quality of care, and to make necessary financial and estate planning adjustments.

Here is a brief overview of the 10 Signs: