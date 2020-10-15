GRACE needs you to step up

The Greene Alliance of Church and Community Efforts (GRACE) is reaching out and now is the time you can make a major difference in the quality of our community. GRACE needs to fill two critical positions by the end of 2020: director and secretary.

GRACE has served the Greene community for the last 15 years. All positions are volunteer.

Doris Swenson has served the Greene Community in many ways, including GRACE, over the last 12 years. She has decided it is time to step down as director at the end of the year.

The ideal candidate would have a heart for serving others. They would have some business background and knowledge of keeping budgets and other financial aspects. Being a good listener is crucial and the ideal candidate would ideally be a part of a local faith-based organization. Experience working with non profits would be a big bonus.

The term for secretary is up at the end of the year and GRACE’s secretary, Gail Grant, needs to step down. The secretary is responsible for keeping accurate records and minutes of all GRACE meetings. That position maintains membership data and support information and notifies members of monthly executive and/or quarterly governing board meetings. The secretary will also file all required corporation reports.

Anyone interested in learning more about these positions should contact Jennifer Smith, GRACE Chair by email at dallasandjen@yahoo.com.