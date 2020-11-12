EDITORIAL: You done good, Greene!

Happy Birthday! Oh wait, that’s what Frosty the Snowman says when his magical hat brings him to life and not what’s said when we make it through another election.

It does feel like we’re able to take our first deep breath all year, though.

In Virginia, we’re “blessed” to hold an election every year and it’s exhausting. This year, it’s certainly been especially exhausting—from social unrest in cities throughout the country, several very contentious elections that are not yet finished, a worldwide pandemic with millions infected and hundreds of thousands dead, an economic collapse that we’re starting to climb out of, the education system turned on its head, and so much more—and it’s only mid-November.

That’s why it’s important to celebrate little victories and we think last week’s Election Day in Greene County qualifies. In a small county such as ours, 79% of registered voters turned out to vote—whether early in-person, in-person on Election Day or through mail-in ballots.

We could not say it any better than Greene County Registrar Jennifer Lewis-Fowler did: