EDITORIAL: What is a life’s story worth?

As we’ve delved into our archives this past year we have learned so many fascinating facts about Greene County and the residents who have inhabited it since 1903. During our search, we located this letter to an editor in Iowa in the late 1960s that sums up how important a hometown newspaper is:
“You were here over 50 years ago and you will find in your papers a report of my birth. Your paper also had stories when I played football in school, when I graduated and later when I got married. You have reported many anniversaries in our family, the birth of our four children, their activities in school and elsewhere and in late years you have reported the arrival of our grandchildren. Why, you and your paper have written and printed a history of our family.”
This holds true to our ideals as your hometown newspaper. In this issue alone, we report on girls soccer, softball, track, volleyball and cross country at William Monroe High School and lacrosse at Blue Ridge School. We delve into the exciting announcement about a new distribution center coming to Greene—and along with it jobs and tax revenue for the county. As we always do, we discuss the budget and tax rates for the upcoming year after the Greene County Board of Supervisors held public hearings last week. We report on disturbing hate flyers distributed throughout the county. In this issue of the Greene County Record, we celebrate the groundbreaking of a new initiative to provide safe, affordable housing in Stanardsville and give you information you need to donate blood that could save the life of your neighbor. We also participated in two school visits with leaders to discuss the successes Greene teachers and students alike have accomplished, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We offer free space for church briefs and nonprofit community events weekly, as well.
There is no other publication in the world that focuses only on Greene County, Virginia. We didn’t miss one beat throughout the coronavirus restrictions over the past year; you would still see us (sometimes only virtually) covering events and meetings, as well as court hearings. The newspaper remained chock-full of only local news with impact to the daily lives of Greene County residents. We remained here for you, in the way that only a hometown newspaper can be.
We even delivered newspapers when we could so you wouldn’t miss your news.
And we want to remain here for you, as well. The best way to show your support of our efforts is through a weekly subscription. The cost is $39.95 for the first year and $35 for renewals or $37.45 for seniors in the county for the first year and $32.50 for renewals. Papers are also on sale each Thursday at Maybelle’s Market in Dyke, Food Lion in Ruckersville and in boxes throughout the area, including in front of our office in Stanardsville.
As we celebrate the 14 Virginia Press Association Awards we received in the past year, we truly feel like they are all of our awards because without you, there would be no stories to tell; and for that we humbly thank you.