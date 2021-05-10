EDITORIAL: What is a life’s story worth?

As we’ve delved into our archives this past year we have learned so many fascinating facts about Greene County and the residents who have inhabited it since 1903. During our search, we located this letter to an editor in Iowa in the late 1960s that sums up how important a hometown newspaper is:

“You were here over 50 years ago and you will find in your papers a report of my birth. Your paper also had stories when I played football in school, when I graduated and later when I got married. You have reported many anniversaries in our family, the birth of our four children, their activities in school and elsewhere and in late years you have reported the arrival of our grandchildren. Why, you and your paper have written and printed a history of our family.”

This holds true to our ideals as your hometown newspaper. In this issue alone, we report on girls soccer, softball, track, volleyball and cross country at William Monroe High School and lacrosse at Blue Ridge School. We delve into the exciting announcement about a new distribution center coming to Greene—and along with it jobs and tax revenue for the county. As we always do, we discuss the budget and tax rates for the upcoming year after the Greene County Board of Supervisors held public hearings last week. We report on disturbing hate flyers distributed throughout the county. In this issue of the Greene County Record, we celebrate the groundbreaking of a new initiative to provide safe, affordable housing in Stanardsville and give you information you need to donate blood that could save the life of your neighbor. We also participated in two school visits with leaders to discuss the successes Greene teachers and students alike have accomplished, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We offer free space for church briefs and nonprofit community events weekly, as well.