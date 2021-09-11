EDITORIAL: What have we learned since 9/11?

Once the coronavirus pandemic hit our shores in 2020, we saw some of that togetherness with people standing outside hospitals at shift changes, bringing food to first-responders and coming outside their homes to clap at certain times each day for one another. Yet, in 2021, we seem to be falling apart instead of together.

What we’re seeing now throughout the county—and our region and our country—are neighbors fighting each other on mitigation strategies rather than supporting those who are working to eradicate the world of a virus that has killed 649,000 Americans.

More people died from complications of the COVID-19 virus on a single day (5,077 people on Feb. 4, 2021) than in the total of the 9/11 terrorist attacks—and the deaths keep piling up day by day. Twenty-three Greene Countians have died from the virus, the most recent just last week.

Are we all just tired of tragedy? Of feeling powerless in the face of forces we cannot control?

As we look back and remember the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, let us also remember the spirit of togetherness that helped us grow as a community in the days and weeks that followed. Let us strive to support one another and to remember that all of us are suffering during this pandemic.

“Our world needs a lot more friendship and more truthful people,” wrote V. L. to Santa in 2001. “If people don’t become more truthful and friendlier our world may not change. I wish you would grant me these things because our world is in a bad way and I would really like it to change.”