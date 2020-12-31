EDITORIAL: What have we learned from 2020?

This year has not been easy for anyone. It started with the deadly wildfires in Australia and the United States drone killing on Jan. 2 of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani. A week later, Iran blasted two U.S. military bases with ballistic missiles, injuring soldiers. The novel coronavirus was identified—and spreading quickly—in China.
Also in January, President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives and in February he was acquitted by the U.S. Senate.
Throughout February, COVID-19 began to show up across the United States.
On March 9, the Dow Jones suffered the worst single-day point drop—ever. By March 13, schools were shuttered for at least two weeks, though the doors never reopened to students last school year. While Virginia was not locked down, the stay-at-home order did negatively impact local small businesses dramatically, especially restaurants, salons and gyms. Even our beloved Shenandoah National Park had to close due to dangerous and destructive overcrowding.
After that, the death of George Floyd sparked Black Lives Matter protests in cities throughout the world, including two here in Stanardsville.
Let’s not forget the murder hornets that were poised for their chance in the spotlight, only to be overshadowed by the pandemic and social unrest—and our West Coast wildfire season. We’ve lost more than a quarter million Americans to COVID-19. Parents have had to balance working from home and virtual schooling and teachers have had to revamp their entire lessons to accommodate virtual learners as well as in-person classes.
Those were just some of the lowlights of 2020.
“The struggle of life is one of our greatest blessings … it teaches us that although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it.”
—Helen Keller.
So, what has 2020 taught us?
Patience. Patience may be a virtue, but it’s not easy to have. You need to dig deep for it while waiting for a COVID-19 test or an election recount and it will still be a challenge.
Flexibility. Many of us have had to pivot to Zoom or other online channels for meetings and group projects. Students have had to learn new ways of learning and teachers have had to learn new ways of teaching. We’ve all had to alter plans due to the pandemic, but rolling with the punches is a skill that will serve us well in the future.
Strength. It takes pressure to make a diamond, one of the strongest materials on Earth. Diamonds are nearly indestructible due to the way the carbon atoms are arranged. This year has been full of pressure-packed days and we’re still standing—nearly indestructible, too.
Resilience. Being surrounded by constant discussions about life-and-death matters can set off an anxiety attack even if you don’t suffer from anxiety regularly. We kept going—one step at a time, one day at a time—to do it again.
Appreciation. When businesses, schools and workplaces closed and everyone wondered how many of us would get sick with the virus, what was most important came clearly into focus: family, faith and forgiveness. Don’t forget to have that appreciation when things are going smoothly, as well.
Charity. Due to the economic recession, the needs are much greater than they were at the start of the year. More and more people have needed to turn to food banks and other nonprofits to help them through the financial crisis, and volunteers have stepped up to fill the need. Here in Greene, we help our neighbors; it’s who we are.
Activism. This year has had a theme of activism throughout—from Black Lives Matter protests to the removal of confederate symbols and from get-out-the-vote campaigns to Trump Trains. More people voted in the 2020 presidential election than in any other U.S. election in history—something we doubt would have happened in 2019.
Critical Thinking. People have had to use critical-thinking skills this year in ways we haven’t seen before, whether it was about the pandemic, the election or beliefs spouted on YouTube that we won’t dignify in print. The information matters secondarily to the sources of such data.
Well-being. Call it what you will—health, self-care—our own needs are important and that’s been spotlighted this year as well. Stress reduction, finding joy, working out and eating right have been extra important, both to protect against illness and for our sanity. Taking care of your mental and physical health is necessary to make it through a year like this yes, but prioritizing it is something we need to do more often.
Gratefulness. While it’s not quite a stop-and-smell-a-rose kind of year, taking a moment to be grateful is well-deserved. We live in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains and we’ve had the opportunities to get outdoors and commune with nature and friends (while remaining socially distant, of course). We have neighbors willing to care for one another. We experienced this year with technology that allowed us to continue working, visiting with family, getting an education or worshipping. Finding gratitude under so much pressure is not easy, but having gratitude makes the pressure a little easier to handle.
Here’s to 2021—may you live in UNINTERESTING times.