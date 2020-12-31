EDITORIAL: What have we learned from 2020?

Resilience. Being surrounded by constant discussions about life-and-death matters can set off an anxiety attack even if you don’t suffer from anxiety regularly. We kept going—one step at a time, one day at a time—to do it again.

Appreciation. When businesses, schools and workplaces closed and everyone wondered how many of us would get sick with the virus, what was most important came clearly into focus: family, faith and forgiveness. Don’t forget to have that appreciation when things are going smoothly, as well.

Charity. Due to the economic recession, the needs are much greater than they were at the start of the year. More and more people have needed to turn to food banks and other nonprofits to help them through the financial crisis, and volunteers have stepped up to fill the need. Here in Greene, we help our neighbors; it’s who we are.

Activism. This year has had a theme of activism throughout—from Black Lives Matter protests to the removal of confederate symbols and from get-out-the-vote campaigns to Trump Trains. More people voted in the 2020 presidential election than in any other U.S. election in history—something we doubt would have happened in 2019.