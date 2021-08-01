EDITORIAL: What happened with the 2020 U.S. census?

If you recall the last nationwide census in 2010, you know that generally by spring of the following year, data is released to the public indicating population counts for states, counties and cities as well as demographics and more. Initial national and state population totals from the 2010 census were released on Dec. 21, 2010 so that processes relying on this information could begin as early as January 2011. However, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed collection and reporting of this data last year, and the Census Bureau continues to delay the release of data to the public.

Original estimates stated that results would begin to be released in May 2021, since extensions to data collection deadlines meant census takers were still contacting folks to be counted later than usual in the fall. To date, the only numbers which have been released are the apportionment counts—the total population for each state, which is used to redistribute the 435 congressional seats in the U.S. House of Representatives among the states based on population change since the previous census. This is one of the main purposes of the decennial census, and this data was released on April 26.