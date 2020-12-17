EDITORIAL: We welcome your submissions

Community newspapers are reflections of the communities they serve. The community is not only the readership, but part of the staff. With that in mind, we wanted to remind our readers and contributors about our deadlines and offer a few submission guidelines.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, our office is still not yet open to the public. There is a black mailbox on the wall outside our office (113 Main St., Stanardsville) you may put items in—please do not leave money, as it is unsecured.

Deadlines

For all contributed copy, the deadline is 10 a.m. Monday. This includes In & Around Greene items, Church Briefs, press releases, social announcements, contributed photographs and letters to the editor. Items may be emailed to news@greene-news.com. Items may be mailed to: Greene County Record, P.O. Box 66, Stanardsville, Va. 22973.

Items will be published as space permits, according to time sensitivity. Non-time-sensitive items that do not appear the week they are submitted will generally publish in the following issue. Most often, it’s a matter of available space.

Submissions

Coming events/church announcements: