EDITORIAL: We welcome your submissions

Community newspapers are reflections of the communities they serve. The community is not only the readership, but part of the staff. With that in mind, we wanted to remind our readers and contributors about our deadlines and offer a few submission guidelines.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, our office is still not yet open to the public. There is a black mailbox on the wall outside our office (113 Main St., Stanardsville) you may put items in—please do not leave money, as it is unsecured.
Deadlines
For all contributed copy, the deadline is 10 a.m. Monday. This includes In & Around Greene items, Church Briefs, press releases, social announcements, contributed photographs and letters to the editor. Items may be emailed to news@greene-news.com. Items may be mailed to: Greene County Record, P.O. Box 66, Stanardsville, Va. 22973.
Items will be published as space permits, according to time sensitivity. Non-time-sensitive items that do not appear the week they are submitted will generally publish in the following issue. Most often, it’s a matter of available space.
Submissions
Coming events/church announcements:
These are published free for non-profit civic, cultural or religious organizations. They will run as often as possible prior to an event but are not guaranteed. Coming events or church announcements should include the basic event information and a contact person for verification purposes.
Press releases
These are published free for non-profit civic, cultural or religious organizations.
Press releases should include the basic who, what, when, where, why and how of the event or activity. They should also include a contact person for additional information or verification. All photos submitted with press releases must have caption information. Press releases can either promote an upcoming event or report on one after the fact.
Photographs
Digital photographs are great, but they need to meet minimum file size requirements.
Digital photos should be 150 resolution or better (preferably 200 or better).
Keys to taking good pictures:
- Get closer.
- Don’t worry about getting everyone’s feet in the picture. Faces are more important.
- Compose the photo so it takes up the entire frame.
- Have people doing something rather than standing around posing (unless it’s a group shot).
- Make sure the sun is not behind the people you are taking pictures of.
Letters to the Editor
The Greene County Record welcomes Letters to the Editor of less than 500 words on topics pertaining to local interests. Letters must contain the author’s full name, address, signature, jurisdiction of residence and phone numbers (for verification). Letters are subject to editing. Letters should be the original work of the signatory.
We cannot be everywhere and we welcome your submission after the event if we are not able to attend. For more information, contact us at (434) 985-2315.
