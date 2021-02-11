EDITORIAL: We need to decriminalize suicide

Suicide is still considered a criminal act in Virginia.

That’s archaic. And it’s an insult to those enduring severe mental illness and to their families.

A Fairfax lawmaker has introduced legislation to end this state of affairs.

Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, says suicide should be treated as a symptom of a mental illness.

Its classification as a crime traces to the rationale that it is wrong to take a life — even one’s own. That rationale is of such long standing that it’s rooted in common law, rather than formally having been made part of the Virginia Code.

However, as authorities have come to better understand suicide and mental illness, the law has rarely been enforced. (In any case, there is no punishment specified for violating the law.) Simon’s bill would reconcile the law with actual practice.

The bill has passed the House of Delegates and as of this writing is in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Is there any reason to hold onto the old law? One might say no.

But some lawmakers raise the point that a police investigation can show that the death really was a suicide and not a disguised murder, or manslaughter.