EDITORIAL: Watch out for wildfires

Wildfires almost often are associated with the western half of the United States, and for good reason.

Of the 10 states with the most acres lost to wildfire each year between 2015 and 2019, according to Policy Genius, just two are west of the Rocky Mountains — Texas and Oklahoma.

Virginia doesn’t deal with nearly as many of these destructive blazes as our western neighbors, but this doesn’t mean wildfires are absent from the commonwealth.

We lose about 9,500 acres per year to wildfires, according to information on the Virginia Department of Forestry website. And we are entering one of two times each year that Virginians are most likely to accidentally ignite, or be affected by, a wildfire.

“Fires are fairly common in this area,” says Matthew Coleman, the senior area forester for the Mattaponi district, which includes Fredericksburg. He notes there are between 15 and 30 fires each year in this area.

While most are small and quickly contained, larger fires do break out. For example, a couple years ago, there was a 300-acre wildfire in Caroline County.

The high winds, low humidity levels and dry brush common this time of year create ideal conditions for uncontrolled burns, says Coleman.

This year, however, is particularly worrisome.

January’s snowstorm felled trees by the thousands in our region, many of them already rotting or dead. Not only are these ripe for ignition, but newly felled trees in remote areas can make it harder for first responders to get to any fires in that area.

For all these reasons, it’s especially important this year to pay attention to Virginia’s 4 p.m. Burning Law, which began Feb. 15 and runs through April 30. In effect since the 1940s, this law bans open-air burning except between 4 p.m. to midnight.

There aren’t many pieces of legislation people can point to that are 80-plus years old and still effective, but this certainly is one. The reasons for its success are fairly straight-forward.

Winds tend to die down in the evening, while moisture levels tend to rise, significantly decreasing the chance of wildfire.

By limiting outdoor burning to between 4 p.m. and midnight, and educating people about their responsibilities, major conflagrations mostly have been kept at bay in our area.

The majority of wildfires, Coleman notes, are started by people burning yard debris. Oftentimes, the trouble doesn’t begin when people are outside with burning materials, but after they walk away thinking the fire is out.

“As things dry out,” Coleman says, the “pile people thought was out still has hot areas.”

To be sure things don’t get out of control, Coleman points to a few simple steps that people can take.

Before burning anything, let local authorities know what you’re going to do. Then, make sure you have plenty of tools on hand, like rakes, shovels and access to water.

Most important, if things do get out of hand, don’t spend a lot of time trying to control it yourself. Wildfires can spread quickly, and Coleman notes that people often are hurt, or have heart attacks, trying to control a blaze that’s gotten away from them.

Call 911 and let the pros handle it.

Virginia’s forestry service and local fire stations are well coordinated and trained to handle such events.

We’re all looking forward to being outdoors again. Just remember that conditions for wildfires are ripe this year — in part due to the winter storm. Be mindful. Take precautions. Burn only after 4.

The list of acreage lost annually to wildfires is one Virginia doesn’t want to climb.

— The Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star