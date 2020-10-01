EDITORIAL: Vote for newspapers

Democracy loses its foundation, Sullivan stated.

Vote for newspapers.

In his Aug. 16 column, H. Dean Ridings of America’s Newspapers cited the depressing study from the University of North Carolina to note that 1,800 communities have lost their local newspaper over the last 15 years.

“What would my town be without a newspaper?” the national association’s CEO wrote. “If you haven’t asked yourself that question, perhaps it is time to consider just what the newspaper means to this community.”

Among the answers Ridings provided was this:

“The most obvious is the community’s access to news about itself: the workings of its town hall; information about taxes and property values; the operation of schools for its children; the achievements, or the criminal activities, of local residents; the scores of local ball teams; schedules and reviews of movies, concerts, restaurants and books; and the offerings of local small businesses.”

This year’s National Newspaper Week should be anything but routine. It’s a time to be bold —even daring.