EDITORIAL: Virginia redistricting put voters ahead of politicians

Somehow, it worked.

The new redistricting maps for Virginia’s congressional and General Assembly elections aren’t perfect. There are wails and moans from the blue and the red, especially among the political class, but what evolved is so much better than what we have now, and so much better than many critics expected, that there’s little room to carp.

The road has been uneven. First, to pass the Biblical camel through the eye of the needle, both houses of the General Assembly had to vote to amend the state constitution by putting redistricting in the hands of a commission. They had to do it in two consecutive sessions leading up to the most recent census. Then, the voters had to pass it in a referendum in 2020.

Amazingly, that all happened, although some state Democratic legislators, who were hell-bent against gerrymandering when they were in the minority, suddenly woke up and decided it wasn’t such a bad thing after all, as long as they were drawing the maps. Fortunately for democracy, they did not prevail, and a 16-member commission was formed—eight Democrats, eight Republicans, with eight of the 16 being state legislators, again equally red and blue.

The commission was a complete failure. Partisanship ruled the day, and the drawing of new maps was thrown to the Virginia Supreme Court. Dems had warned that the court, whose majority had been appointed by Republicans, would do the GOP’s bidding if the process ended in its lap. That didn’t happen. Instead, the court appoint a couple of special masters, one from each party, and let them do the heavy lifting. And, when the smoke cleared, the justices dispelled Democratic fears by approving the new maps unanimously.

What evolved are maps that offer more competitive districts in congressional and state races. The special masters put the voters’ needs ahead of those of the incumbents, many of whom find themselves in the same district with another incumbent. Democratic Representative Abigail Spanberger in the House 7th, now lives outside her district.

Spanberger plans to run for re-election in the 7th, even though that district has migrated north while she remains in Henrico County. This is legal, by the way. Her other option would have been to challenge Republican Rob Wittman in the 1st District, which now includes part of western Henrico and Chesterfield counties and is still somewhat red.

Actually, that Henrico-Chesterfield part of the 1st is the only thing on the new congressional map that smacks of gerrymandering. In general, the new maps look sensible and fair. The masters wrote that Democrats should expect to win 6 of the 11 congressional districts if the demographics are accurate. The Dems have a 7-4 advantage now, but in a state that is close to even on the red-blue scale, 6-5 seems fair.

Plus, with more competitive districts, the 2022 outcome could swing either way. It could be 7-4, advantage Democrats, again, or 6-5 for the GOP.

The most important thing of all about the redistricting: The average vote will count more than it did before. More politicians will have to be mindful of all their constituents, Republican or Democratic.

The new maps are not perfect, but they are so much better than their predecessors that to criticize is to nitpick.

Virginia should be proud. It has set an example for the rest of the nation.

At the end of the day, the process worked.

—The Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star